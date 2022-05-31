The chief minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh is all set to participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan in imphal today. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes and transfer more than Rs. 21000 crore to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Taking to the twitter account, CM Singh wrote, “I will be taking part in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ from City Convention Center, Imphal. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will interact with the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and transfer more than Rs 21,000 Cr to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi”.

Across the country, public events are being held to commemorate the completion of the PM Modi-led central government's eight-year term. The Sammelan conceptualized elected public representatives around the country actively connecting with the people in order to obtain input on the government's numerous welfare programmes.