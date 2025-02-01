Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced the construction of a Mini Sports Complex at Kumbi High School Ground in Terakhong, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

The announcement was made during a public interaction event held at the school ground, where the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and assured the timely organization of 'Go to Village' programs to address their needs.

In response to public demands, CM Singh also assured various development initiatives, including the improvement of Kumbi Market Shed, expeditious repair of the Kumbi-Wangoo Road, the upgradation of Terakhong Primary Health Centre to a Community Health Centre, and the establishment of a Fire Services sub-station in Kumbi.

Highlighting the government's livelihood support for displaced families, he introduced the ‘One Family One Livelihood’ scheme, which provides loans of up to Rs 10 lakh with a 30 per cent grant component to assist affected households in rebuilding their lives.

The event saw the participation of several key ministers, including Govindas Konthoujam, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, and L. Susindro Meitei, along with MLAs Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, K. Ibomcha, and Shri S. Premchandra Singh.

Following the interaction, the Chief Minister and his accompanying ministers visited Phubala to inspect the construction progress of pre-fabricated houses intended for displaced families.