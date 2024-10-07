Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had an interaction programme with youths trained in the Hospitality Sector under 'Hunar se Rozgar Scheme' and Perfumery at Hindu College, Delhi at the Chief Minister's Secretariat today.

The interaction program was jointly organised by Tourism Department, Government of Manipur and Textiles, Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Manipur.

Under the Hunar Se Rozgar Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, about 400 youths have completed or are undergoing training. Out of this, 169 have secured placements in key cities and 78 of them belong to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) category.

While, 30 youths, including 15 IDPs, from across the State participated in the three-week perfumery training programme held at Hindu College, Delhi.

Youths from different districts, who had undergone training and got job placements, shared their experiences during the training programme and appreciated the Chief Minister and the Government of Manipur for the initiatives being taken up for them.



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Speaking to the youths, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh appreciated the Deputy Commissioners of different districts and other Department Officials for their dedicated service in providing training programmes to the youths.

Stating that the interaction with youths of different communities as a happy and emotional moment after one and half years of unprecedented crisis, he expressed it as new hope towards the State's development with focus on youths and forwarding together as one.

He continued that people face different phases in life, but unitedly overcome with determination and will power. People of Manipur had been facing hardship due to the unprecedented crisis and by God's blessing, affected people had started returning to their original places, he added. He further stated that we should focus on how to bring peace and concentrate on healing the wounds, rather than blaming one another.

Expressing satisfaction on the spirit of the youths to work for earning their livelihood, the Chief Minister announced to extend financial aid of Rs. 50,000 each as seed money to the youths who had undergone training on perfumery. He continued that further assistance could be taken under 'One Family One Livelihood' Scheme or Start Up based on their growth.

N. Biren informed that the Government would provide one-time support of Rs. 5000 to assist in settling in their places of employment to trained youths who got jobs in different cities. He further informed that a special flight will be arranged for those who got job placements at different cities and he himself would come to see them off at the airport to give blessings.

Continuing his speech, the Chief Minister raised concern on lack of knowledge on general information related to welfare schemes and urged youths to gather information on general knowledge, which will make them feel confident.

He mentioned various initiatives taken up by the Government for the people staying in relief camps and expressed his desire to cover all districts in providing training to youths, giving priorities to those staying in relief camps.

He appealed to the public to refrain from violence and stressed the need to solve every problem through peaceful means. Extending his best wishes to the youths, he asked them not to go by emotions as they are the pillars of future generations.

Ministers, MLAs, Senior Government officials, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), officials of Tourism Department and trained youths also attended the interaction programme.

Deputy Commissioners and trained youths of Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi Districts also attended the interaction programme through video conferencing.

During the interaction, DCs also spoke on livelihood programmes and other initiatives taken up in their concerned districts.