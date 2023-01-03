Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet has been inspecting construction work which is to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur on January 6.

After N Biren Singh and his team had inspected Marjing Polo Complex at Heingang Imphal East yesterday, they visited Churachandpur Medical College today to take stock of preparation.

During his visit for inspection, N Biren Singh also inaugurated an open gym for the public at Peace Ground, Tuibong, Churachandpur District. The open gym was installed under Chief Minister’s Indigenous Martial Arts Akademi.

A press release issued by the district information officer stated that the chief minister had interacted with the students and faculties of the medical institute and assured them to provide the best facility and quality laden service in the institute. He further instructed officials concerned to ensure that all preparations for the inauguration programme are completed well on time.

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Stating that health is everything, the chief minister stated that the Peace Ground at Tuibong will convert a world-class standard ground. Work for the development of the ground will be taken up as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned that Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will inaugurate the Churachandpur Medical College on January 6, 2023.

Health & IPR Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan; RD & PR Minister, Y Khemchand; Local MLAs namely Vungzagin Valte, LM Khaute, Paolienlal Haokip, Ngursanglur, Chinlunthang, Letzamang Haokip, chief secretary (CS) Dr Rajesh Kumar; DGP P Doungel; DG (Prison) C Doungel, Addl CS Vumlunmang and other top officials of the Government including Sharath Chandra Arroju, DC Churachandpur and other district officials were present.