Chief Minister Biren Singh inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee cum VIIIth Biennial Sports Meet, 2025, of the All Maring Sports Association (AMSA) at the AMSA Sports Complex under the theme "Legacy of Yesterday, Champion of Tomorrow."

Highlighting the importance of harmony among indigenous communities, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence, drawing inspiration from historical unity against external threats.

Recalling the Maring community's role during the Seven Years’ Devastation, he underscored the significance of preserving cultural heritage.

Addressing the issues of drug abuse among the youth, he commended the villagers for cultivating vegetables instead of poppy, aligning with the state's War on Drugs campaign.

Announcements for Development

Sports Complex: The CM pledged Rs. 2.5 crore for a sports complex with an indoor gym.

Infrastructure: Plans include black-topping roads from Pallel to Laiching Kangshang Village and constructing a women's market.



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Facilities: A branch of the Employment Exchange office, a power sub-station, and a Primary Health Sub-Centre are under consideration.

Calling for unity, Singh stated that the government is focused on tackling illegal migration and unrecognized villages in border areas while supporting minorities for the state's inclusive development.

Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai praised the Maring community's courage and passion for sports, stressing the need to nurture local talent. He also highlighted initiatives like Go to Hills, Go to Village, and Meeyamgi Numit that bring governance closer to the people.

During the event, the CM released AMSA’s diamond jubilee souvenir and unveiled a commemorative monolith.

Several dignitaries, including Ministers, MLAs, and village leaders, attended the program, marking a significant celebration of the Maring community’s legacy and future aspirations.