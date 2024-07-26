Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a productive meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi. Singh, in a post on the microblogging site X, shared key points from their discussion aimed at addressing critical infrastructure issues in Manipur.

During the meeting, Singh stated the urgent need to expedite the construction of highways in the state. He also highlighted the necessity of repairing roads that have been severely damaged by recent floods.