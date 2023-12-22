Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed a visionary plan to construct a dedicated library for each of the recognized communities in the state. This initiative is presented as a Christmas and New Year gift to the people, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering education and unity among diverse communities.

Expressing optimism about the gradual return of peace to the state with the overwhelming support of the masses, Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended an advanced Christmas and New Year greetings. He also announced the imminent inauguration of the Hills Chiefs Guest House, scheduled to take place before the dawn of the New Year.

The Chief Minister made this significant announcement during his role as the Chief Guest at the Curtain Raiser event for the Commissioning of INS Imphal at Kangla today. INS Imphal, the third ship of the Vishakapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy, holds special historical significance. The ship, named in honor of the Indian soldiers who valiantly fought in the Battle of Imphal during World War II, is the first Indian Navy vessel named after the capital city of Manipur and the first to be named in any city of Northeast India.

Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh expressed immense pride in the naming of the warship, stating that despite its modest size, Manipur has earned its esteemed place in the world. He underscored the importance of recognizing Manipur's rich history and past glory, attributing the state's current standing to the contributions and sacrifices of its forefathers.

"This recognition through the naming of the Warship INS Imphal is a testament to Manipur's historical significance, and it is our duty to reciprocate by appreciating the efforts of Central leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh," emphasized Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Highlighting the government's commitment to holistic development, the Chief Minister touched upon various key initiatives, including the renaming of Mount Harriet as Mount Manipur, the nomination of sportspersons Naorem Roshibina Devi and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu for the prestigious Arjuna Award, and the extension of the Inner Line Permit system to Manipur.

The ceremony, attended by Ministers, MLAs, Security Advisor Shri Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi, DGP Rajiv Singh, civil and police officials, and distinguished personalities from diverse fields, also featured a painting competition and a captivating video presentation on INS Imphal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by cabinet ministers and officials, conducted inspections of ongoing construction projects, including Alternate Housing at National Games Village, Water Amusement Park at Thenguchingjin, and Government Quarters at New Checkon.