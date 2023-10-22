In a rousing ceremony, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on October 22 extended his heartfelt best wishes to the Manipur State Contingent as they gear up to participate in the 37th Goa National Games, 2023. The Blessing Ceremony, held today at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, saw Shri N. Biren Singh presenting the Manipur Olympic Association's Flag to the Chef-De-Mission, Shri Bobby Waikhom, Commissioner, Government of Manipur.

This event, organized by the Manipur Olympic Association, witnessed the convergence of a contingent comprising a total of 560 individuals. Among them, 406 players (180 males and 226 females), 76 coaches, 56 team managers, and 22 MOA officials, all united in the pursuit of glory for Manipur. The 37th Goa National Games, 2023, is scheduled to be held from the 25th of October to the 9th of November, and Manipur is poised to make its presence felt on the national stage.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh commended the State's athletes, acknowledging their consistent efforts in bringing accolades to Manipur on the national and international sports arena. He expressed gratitude to local clubs and associations that have tirelessly nurtured sporting talent at the grassroots level. The Chief Minister also lauded the pivotal roles played by the Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) Department, Sports Authority of India, and the Manipur Olympic Association in fostering numerous achievements in the realm of games and sports.

N. Biren Singh stated the significance of giving one's best performance rather than fixating solely on winning or losing. He stated that unwavering commitment and dedication in the field were the keys to success. The Chief Minister's optimism for the Manipur team was palpable as he shared that athletes from the state would be participating in a remarkable 26 out of the 48 disciplines in the upcoming National Games. He emphasized the importance of unity and discipline within the contingent, highlighting that they represent the state as a team. He urged them to maintain discipline, a cornerstone of success, while conveying his best wishes for a medal-rich outing.

N. Biren also mentioned that he and YAS Minister Shri Govindas Konthoujam were invited by the Chief Minister of Goa for the event. However, considering the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, he conveyed that he would remain in the state and not leave, even for a brief period.

YAS Minister Shri Govindas Konthoujam, along with several prominent figures including MLA of Andro AC Shri Th. Shyamkumar, MLA of Lamlai AC Shri Kh. Ibomcha, MLA of Wangkhei AC Shri Th. Arunkumar, officials of the Sports Department, Manipur Olympic Association, coaches, and players, graced the occasion.