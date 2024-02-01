Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Februiary 1 took to the microblogging site 'X' to announce a constructive meeting held at his Secretariat with representatives of the Naga People Organization Senapati.

During the session, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the Naga People Organization Senapati representatives engaged in a comprehensive discussion on matters pertaining to the effective implementation of various projects and initiatives under the Manipur Government. They discussed the collective efforts aimed at ensuring the welfare and progress of the people of Manipur.

Expressing the importance of such interactions, Chief Minister N Biren Singh acknowledged the invaluable insights and concerns shared by the Naga People Organization Senapati. He said that the exchange of ideas is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of developmental initiatives in the state.

Earlier on january 29, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state is passing through a difficult phase and it is time for the people to unite and identify who the real enemies are. He said this at the flagging-off ceremony of the Imphal Ring Road project.

"We are passing through a difficult phase today. This is not the first time that we are facing a difficult phase. During the 1992-1993 ethnic conflict, more than 1,000 lives were lost. Today we are struggling. We are dealing with elements who want to break up a state with more than 2,000 years of history", Singh said. The state has not slept for more than nine months now, he said.