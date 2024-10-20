Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on October 20 chaired a meeting with the officials of the PWD, discussing plans to execute developmental works and new projects.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur CM informed of the 'productive discussion' which aims to enhance growth & sustenace in both urban and rural sectors.

He wrote on X, "Had a productive discussion on effective execution of developmental works to enhance growth and sustenace in both urban and rural sectors, while deliberating on new projects which are in the pipeline."

Chaired a meeting with the officials of the PWD in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of Public Works Department, Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Govindas Konthoujam and Chief Secretary, Dr. Vineet Joshi at New Delhi.



Had a productive discussion on effective execution of… pic.twitter.com/qpqXNL2F2M — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 20, 2024

Minister of Public Works Department, Youth Affairs & Sports, Govindas Konthoujam and Chief Secretary, Dr. Vineet Joshi were also present in the meeting which was held at New Delhi.

Earlier, CM N Biren Singh on October 18 reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Northeast's transformation during a meeting with Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.