Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh marked Constitution Day with a significant step toward justice accessibility, unveiling the Diglot Edition of the Three New Criminal Major Acts in the Manipuri language.

In a social media post, CM Singh emphasized the importance of the Constitution’s core values—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He described the release of the bilingual legal texts as a "proud moment" for the state, showcasing the government’s commitment to empowering citizens through knowledge in their native tongue.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, aims to make legal information more accessible and foster inclusivity. "Let us uphold the spirit of the Constitution and work together for a stronger and more inclusive society," Singh urged, calling for collective efforts to strengthen democracy.

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