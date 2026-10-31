Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 31 called for strengthening national unity, asserting that community-centric approaches cannot ensure peace, integrity or economic progress in the state.

Addressing a National Unity Day event in Imphal, Singh said a state could not be governed by prioritising the interests of only one community.

"Community-centric ideas cannot bring integrity, a peaceful atmosphere or economic progress in the state. A state cannot be governed by prioritising the interest of only one community," he said.

National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is observed on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Union government began observing the day in 2014 to reaffirm its commitment to preserving the country's unity, integrity and security.

Highlighting Patel's role in integrating more than 560 princely states into the Union of India, the chief minister said the day commemorates his efforts towards strengthening national unity and building a strong nation.

Singh's remarks come amid continuing tensions in Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic violence between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023. The conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, while several people remain missing, according to the PTI report.

Clashes between Kuki and Naga groups have also reportedly claimed around 50 lives in the state since February this year.

On Saturday, an umbrella body of Meitei organisations held a rally in Imphal, demanding protection for indigenous people and the scrapping of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with militant groups. Several Naga organisations endorsed these demands and held marches in Chandel and Senapati districts in support of the rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Naga civil organisations have also called for the termination of the SoO agreement, alleging that Kuki-Zo militant groups were involved in violence.

The protests followed an ambush on 14 Meitei men by militants earlier this week, in which three people were killed.

