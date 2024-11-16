The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called upon the Government of India (GoI) to urgently rescue six individuals, including women and children, allegedly held hostage by armed militants. Addressing a press conference at its office, COCOMI spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba criticized the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for what he termed as a “submissive approach” in handling the situation.

Athouba alleged that the MHA is attempting to negotiate with the militants by offering the bodies of 10 Kuki militants killed during a retaliatory operation by CRPF on November 11, following the attack and abduction. He described this as undermining the government’s ability and commitment to resolve the crisis effectively.

“It is shocking that the MHA is bargaining with armed terrorists holding innocent women and children hostage. The government must initiate a cordon-and-search operation and a severe crackdown on those involved,” Athouba demanded.

COCOMI also condemned the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police stations in the valley regions of Manipur, labeling it unconstitutional. Athouba claimed that the state government was not consulted, and no legal justification was provided for the decision.

“AFSPA imposition requires a state government’s declaration of disturbed areas, which has not occurred. The Centre’s unilateral move violates Manipur’s constitutional rights,” he said.

Athouba argued that despite AFSPA’s presence in several regions, attacks by armed Kuki militants continue unabated, with casualties including central forces personnel from the Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, and state police. He said that the Act has proven ineffective in addressing these threats.

COCOMI accused the central government of waging a proxy war using Kuki militants, alleging a deliberate attempt to destabilize Meitei communities. Athouba highlighted the lack of hostility from Meitei village defense forces towards Indian security personnel and questioned the rationale for imposing AFSPA in peaceful areas.

He further criticized the government’s failure to address attacks by Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups, accusing the militants of waging war against Meitei civilians. “The imposition of AFSPA in civilian areas where no hostilities exist against Indian forces is inhumane and unjustifiable,” he asserted.

COCOMI demanded an immediate review of the decision, urging the Manipur government to pressure the Centre for a withdrawal. “If the government fails to act, people of Manipur will see this as an open declaration of a proxy war and raise their voices nationally and internationally,” Athouba warned.

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