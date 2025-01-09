The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the alleged assault of a Liangmei woman by "tenant settlers", calling it a "clear manifestation of encroachment and exploitation" in the region.

"Such acts of aggression against indigenous communities must not be tolerated," said COCOMI Media Coordinator Yumkhaibam Surjitkumar Khuman in a press release, responding to the January 7 incident where the woman was allegedly attacked and her mobile phones destroyed while working on her agricultural land.

According to COCOMI's statement, members of the Chin-Kuki community perpetrated the attack in Konsakhul village. The organisation describes the incident as part of a "larger pattern of land encroachment and territorial aggression" plaguing indigenous communities in Manipur.

The rights group highlighted how Konsakhul, one of the oldest Liangmei villages in the region, initially permitted Leilon Vaiphei settlement on their lands. However, COCOMI claims the situation has deteriorated as "tenant settlers have grown in number, now surrounding Konsakhul, and are attempting to assert dominance over the indigenous village."

Drawing on a traditional Manipuri proverb "Yong Na Loupu Tanlakpa" (Owner of the Paddy chased away by invading Monkeys), COCOMI emphasised how indigenous communities have faced systematic encroachment from immigrant groups and unaccounted refugees over recent decades.

The organisation points to administrative ambiguity as a key factor enabling these conflicts. "The lack of clarity in administrative records regarding the status of hill villages has further emboldened these groups, who exploit the gaps to justify illegal occupations," the statement reads.

COCOMI has urged the Konsakhul Village Authority to remain vigilant against encroachments while calling for state administration to intervene based on historical records. The committee also appealed to all indigenous communities in Manipur to exercise caution when considering new settlement requests in their areas.