Concerning the problems and challenges faced by affected people by communal clashes that erupted on May 3, the Congress party demanded the state government provide the necessary support to homeless people and expedite the evacuation process as well.

Addressing media in a press conference held at Congress Bhawan on May 10, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Manipur, Bhakta Charan Das said that clashes broke out on May 3 giving a lot of set back in the state of Manipur.

But unfortunately, the state government which is the prime responsibility for the evacuation of affected people and providing relief materials is not so active in all such activities. Instead, civil society organisations are playing a pivotal role.

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He further said that the tension that erupted has destroyed a number of properties and life. The state government should compensate them appropriately. Apart from this, they should expedite the process of evacuation and provide relief materials to all affected people of both communities.

While stating that the people of the state had voted BJP government for peace and development, he said that the present government promised to bring peace and development in the 2022 election. But on the contrary to it, unprecedented violence occurred.

“It is very surprising to know that despite Manipur ruling with the same party to that as the central government, peace and security have become a big concern. Arson and vandalism were even carried out in nearby place of chief minister’s secretariate and Raj Bhawan of Manipur,” he lamented while expressing his expectation that the state government will extend their best effort in the restoration of peace, tranquillity and sense of brotherhood in the state of Manipur.

He also mentioned that a report on the promulgation of Article 355 had come across but didn’t see any official document in this regard. The state government should clarify the status of Article 355 in the state of Manipur.