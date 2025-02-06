The Manipur Congress on Wednesday strongly refuted allegations made by the BJP against Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, denying claims that he accused the state of supporting armed groups.

State Congress working president Kh. Devabrata clarified that Akoijam’s remarks had nothing to do with village volunteers, countering accusations made by BJP leaders K. Sharat and M. Suresh. He stated that Akoijam never mentioned militants in the valley, as alleged by the BJP.

Reiterating the Congress’s stance, Devabrata pointed to deputy CLP leader K. Ranjit Singh’s recent speech in the Assembly, where he emphasized the need for legal protection for village volunteers to prevent their arrests. Singh had called for a law granting amnesty to these volunteers.



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Meanwhile, a group of women inmates from a relief camp visited Akoijam’s residence in Imphal West district, seeking clarification on his remarks. L. Thasana, one of the visitors, criticized both the BJP and Congress for politicizing the village volunteers’ issue and urged them to focus on larger concerns.

The controversy erupted following BJP spokesperson M. Suresh’s remarks, where he accused Akoijam of being “an enemy of the village volunteers” and suggested that his statements could lead to the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur. Suresh also questioned why Akoijam did not address the deaths of three women and children in Jiribam last November, implying that he should take responsibility if AFSPA is imposed in the state.