The one-day session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly witnessed unruly behavior from the Congress Party, leading to the disruption of proceedings and missed opportunities to discuss the pressing ongoing crisis, according to Law Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar.

Addressing the media in a press conference at the Directorate of Information and Public Relation, Thounaojam Basantakumar expressed concern over the disruption caused by the Congress Party during the important 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly. The session, convened under Rule 271 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Manipur Legislative Assembly, was poised to address the critical present crisis.

Basantakumar stated that despite the significance of the session, the proceedings were marred by the opposition party's disruptive conduct. He lamented that even before the Speaker could utter a single word, the opposition MLAs began shouting, preventing any productive dialogue. This unruly behavior ultimately led to a missed opportunity for a comprehensive discussion on the state's current challenges.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly had made provisions to alter the session's course under the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business. However, due to the persistent disturbance caused by the Congress, the session could not be carried out effectively.

While the leader of the house managed to pass a resolution amid the chaos, Basantakumar likened the behavior of Manipur's Congress Party to that of national leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, citing their recent actions in the Lok Sabha session.

In response to the turmoil, the Speaker adjourned the session for 30 minutes as an attempt to restore order. However, even after the session resumed, disruptions persisted, leading to the eventual adjournment of the house sine die.