A delegation of Congress leaders from Manipur, led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and accompanied by Member of Parliament for Inner Manipur, Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, met with the newly appointed Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at the Raj Bhawan on January 8.





Following the meeting, Okram Ibobi Singh addressed the media, stating that the delegation had raised concerns regarding the ongoing crisis in the state. The Congress team emphasized the need for immediate and lasting peace, urging the governor to take action to restore stability and normalcy in Manipur.





Singh expressed that the Congress party prioritizes peace and has pledged to extend all efforts to bring an end to the current unrest. He further mentioned the distress caused by recent incidents, including the tragic suicide of a newly married woman at the Mekola Relief Camp in Imphal West, highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing crisis on the people of the state.





The Congress leaders also expressed their gratitude to the governor for patiently listening to their concerns. While the party had met with previous governors to discuss the situation, this marked the first meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla since his appointment.





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