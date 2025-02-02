After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget on February 1, Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra stated that it fails to mention anything for the needs of those affected by the violence in the northeastern state.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said that the Union budget is "not people friendly and is biased and politically motivated."

Meghachandra said, "Manipur and North East region is facing a lot of issues, particularly the Manipur violence. The budget did not address anything of the violence affected people. 60,000 people are languishing in relief camps and the budget has not mentioned anything for them including construction of houses for them."

He alleged that the budget "will make the poor poorer and the rich richer".