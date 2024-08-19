Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Meghachandra expressed concern over the mention of 'Chin State of Manipur' in the draft of the North East Vision Plan 2047.

He stated that such terminology could exacerbate the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, which has been experiencing unrest for the past 14 months.

Meghachandra called for the Prime Minister and the Union DoNER Minister to address the issue and prevent further escalation.



Also Read: NEC wrongly refers to Manipur as 'Chin State of Manipur' in vision document, withdraws draft after complaints

A release from the Congress questioned the government's intentions behind the term 'Chin State of Manipur' and demanded an official statement to affirm the territorial integrity of Manipur.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier on August 18, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the North Eastern Council (NEC) had withdrawn its draft Vision 2047 document after it erroneously pointed out that the migration of Kukis was from the 'Chin State of Manipur'.

The mistake was identified in chapter 3 of the vision document, which discussed about the migration of ethnic tribes in the northeastern region.

In the chapter, it was mentioned that the “Kukis (Chin)” migrated from the "Chin State of Manipur".

Planning Advisor Som Kamei issued a statement confirming the withdrawal of the document, which had been circulated on August 9 and 17, 2024. The draft is now under review to correct the inaccuracies before any further dissemination.