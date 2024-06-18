Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) strongly condemned union home minister Amit Shah for conducting high level meeting on Manipur in the absence of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. The party termed that initiative as complete violation of Constitution of India.

Addressing media in a press conference held this evening, president of MPCC Keisham Meghachandra strongly denounced the union government for conducting high level meeting on Manipur conflict without any Manipur legislature even chief minister who also in charge of home. Discussing state issue by union government in the absence of state leader is humiliation of chief minister of state and people of state.

“Discussing state’s matters by central leaders without inviting chief minister amounts to violation of seventh schedule of constitution. It is complete break down of democratic system of India,” he expressed.

For inviting only chairman of unified command and DGP, he said that so far there is no formal announcement of imposition of article 355 or 356. However conducting meeting with chairman of unified command, DGP and chief secretary as state representative is very unfortunate.

“How can only chairman of unified command and DGP will rule the state,” he questioned and also stated that “We are human, not an animal living in jungle. We are bonafide citizen of India. Government of India should not neglect.”

In media, union government had announced for border fencing along Indo-Myanmar, scrapping of FMR. But in reality nothing is done, he alleged.

He also strongly condemned for not being able to end the conflict despite the fact that union minister Home had announced to settle after MP election. He also expressed the suffering that people are enduring due to conflict.