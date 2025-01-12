The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has strongly condemned the indefinite blockade imposed by Konsakhul villagers on the critical Kangpokpi-Churachandpur road. The road, a vital lifeline for the Kuki-Zo community, has been obstructed amid an ongoing land dispute with Leilon Vaiphei Village.



In an official statement, CoTU labeled the blockade as “regrettable and unwarranted. Since the violent unrest of May 3, 2023, the community has been working tirelessly to restore connectivity across its regions. The blockade, COTU asserts, undermines these efforts and intensifies the hardships faced by the affected population.



CoTU has appealed to the Konsakhul villagers to lift the blockade immediately.



The organization has also called for unity and urged all stakeholders to prioritize peaceful dialogue and humanitarian values in resolving the dispute. It emphasized the importance of fostering cooperation and maintaining accessibility for the well-being of all communities.





The blockade on Kangpokpi-Churachandpur was called by Konsakhul villagers following a recent incident involving the alleged assault and outraging of a Naga woman from the Konsaram community at K. Lungwiram, under Kangchup Geljang Sub-Division in Kangpokpi district.





The alleged assault that took place on January 7, 2025, accused the Leilon Vaiphei community of breaching the trust and respect that has traditionally existed between the two communities.



The incident, which allegedly occurred under the direction of individuals from Leilon Vaiphei village, had prompted the Konsakhul Village Authority to demand that the Leilon Vaiphei community vacate the land..



The Konsakhul (Konsaram) Village Authority had issued a memorandum accusing Leilon Vaiphei members of indulging in anti-social activities targeting innocent villagers of the Konsaram community, while highlighting that they had been allowed to settle as tenants on the land of the Konsaram Naga people on humanitarian grounds.

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