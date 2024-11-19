The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District has expressed alarm over the recent cabinet resolution in Manipur. In a press communique, the committee stated that the resolution adopted by the incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in the absence of 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, is nothing but a "biased decision".

The committee noted that the resolution is based on a sequence of failed attempts to evade accountability from the political mess of Kuki-Zo community and to trample the rights of minorities. "The aftermath of the incidents have earned the reputation of CBCP (reporting to the Meitei civilian) by gunning down 11 Kuki-Zo volunteers in pretext of an ambush," the statement read.

Furthermore, the committee criticised the state cabinet's appeal for withdrawal of 6 Police Stations in the valley districts under the purview of AFSPA, calling it a "disturbed tag" and the abrogation of 9 and 22 Assam Rifles from buffer zones as conspicuous enough to showcase the majoritarian community's disapproval for peace and their insatiable appetite to exert political dominance over the minority Kuki-Zo.

The committee emphasized that the casualties of war, whether the victim belonging to Kuki-Zo or the Meitei, is rightly regrettable but the choreographic political drama over death of 6 individuals from a particular community is perilously dangerous political discourse. "In fact, the perpetrators of all casualties of death, the Arambaï Tengboi and BGSS must be firstly declared as unlawful organization responsible for annihilation of 218 Kuki-Zo individuals including 1 month-old baby Isaac, 7 years old Tomsangoi Hangshiog, some of whom were gang rape, decapitated, butchered and charred to death," the statement added.

Therefore, the Committee on Tribal Unity urged the Government of India to intervene politically to douse the present political turmoil by ensuring constitutional protection to the minority Kuki-Zo community against the repressive and nepotistic administration solely led by N. Biren Singh under Article 239A for lasting peace and stability in the region.