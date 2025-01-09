A disturbing incident involving the violation of a funeral procession has sparked fresh tensions in conflict-torn Manipur. The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) strongly condemned the January 8 incident where a corpse in a coffin was allegedly prodded for verification, calling it a severe breach of Christian values and human dignity.

The organisation directed sharp criticism at Liangmei Naga organisations for allegedly spreading divisive narratives that could worsen relations between tribal communities. CoTU emphasised that local disputes, such as boundary issues between villages like Leilon and Konsakhul, should remain at the village level rather than escalating into broader communal conflicts.

Addressing the ongoing Kuki-Zo and Meitei conflict, CoTU highlighted that the Kuki-Zo community has endured religious and ethnic persecution for nearly two years. The committee cautioned against misinterpreting their measured responses as weaknesses.

CoTU specifically called out groups claiming neutrality in the conflict, particularly urging Naga communities to take responsibility for maintaining peace. The committee stressed the critical importance of protecting transit routes through Naga-dominated areas, which serve as vital lifelines for the Kuki-Zo community.

"Any untoward incidents arising from inflammatory actions will be the sole responsibility of the Liangmei Naga organizations," CoTU warned in its statement.