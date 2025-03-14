Illegal encroachments along National Highway-02 pose serious flood risks as Manipur prepares for the upcoming monsoon season, officials warned during a comprehensive inspection.

Senapati Deputy Magistrate Mamoni Doley led the inspection team examining the critical transportation corridor, focusing on unauthorised structures blocking drainage systems that caused extensive damage during last year's heavy rains.

The team, which included ADM Senapati Rang David Kung, SDO Senapati, SDO Lairouching Panii James, SDO Tadubi Sheveine, and ADM Mao Ningreingam Leisan, alongside representatives from NHIDCL, IGGL, and the Revenue Department, surveyed the stretch from Taphou Liangmai to Mao Gate.

The Deputy Magistrate has issued an enforcement order prohibiting construction within 10 metres of the highway's right-of-way, storage of materials along the route, hill cutting that could trigger landslides, and any activities blocking drainage structures.

Violators will face prosecution under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC, and other applicable laws, according to the order.

Local authorities throughout Senapati district have been directed to implement strict enforcement measures in their jurisdictions to ensure highway safety during the approaching monsoon season.