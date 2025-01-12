A remote village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district received crucial infrastructure support as part of a community outreach program led by the 158 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The security force distributed solar lights, water tanks and sports equipment to residents of Kharam Thadoi village, addressing critical infrastructure gaps in this remote settlement under Saitu-Gamphazol Sub Division.

The village chief Memory commended the CRPF for their community-focused initiatives and their role in building trust in the region.

"We are committed to building a harmonious relationship with the local population, and this program is a testament to our ongoing efforts," said Battalion Commandant Sanjay Negi at the event, which was attended by Deputy Commandant Sumeet Kumar and Second-in-Command Santosh Kumar Pal.

The civic action programme marks a significant step in strengthening civilian-security force relations in Manipur, a state that has historically faced various security challenges. Local residents praised the initiative, noting it would help address some of their longstanding infrastructural needs.

The CRPF's 158 Battalion maintains security operations in the region while working to build stronger community ties through such development initiatives.