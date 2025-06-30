Manipur CSOs demand NRC, IDP resettlement, end to SoO extension in high-level MHA meet

In a crucial development aimed at resolving the prolonged crisis in Manipur, a 19-member delegation representing major Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from the state held a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi today.

The delegation included key representatives from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), and Forum for Civil Society (FOCS), among others.

The extensive meeting, which began at 11:30 AM and lasted over three and a half hours, was attended by A.K. Mishra, Advisor (Northeast), Rajesh Kamble, Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and other MHA officials.

The CSO delegation presented a comprehensive charter of urgent demands and issues requiring immediate intervention from the central government. These include:

Absolute commitment to Manipur’s territorial integrity: The delegation reaffirmed that any initiative or negotiation that threatens the state’s territorial unity is non-negotiable and unacceptable to the people of Manipur.

Unrestricted free movement: Stressing that the right to move freely is a constitutional guarantee, the delegation urged the government to immediately restore mobility for all communities as a first step toward normalcy.



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Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): The CSOs demanded a phased and time-bound plan for the safe return of all displaced persons to their original homes within this year.

Implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC): Calling illegal immigration a core issue behind long-standing tensions, the delegation pressed for NRC implementation or a similar mechanism to identify and address unauthorised settlers.

Opposition to SoO extension without consensus: The delegation voiced strong resistance to any further extension of Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements with insurgent groups unless all stakeholders within the state are taken into confidence.

Future dialogues in Imphal: The CSOs called upon the MHA to conduct subsequent rounds of discussions in Imphal to facilitate wider participation and engagement from grassroots actors.

Willingness for inclusive peace talks: The delegation expressed readiness to take part in broader stakeholder discussions, provided such efforts genuinely serve the goal of lasting peace and not political maneuvering.

Additional concerns raised included the long-pending enquiry report into the Gwaltabi incident, a memorandum on farmer safety, and the construction of an illegal 343-km road along the Churachandpur–Kangpokpi axis — flagged as a potential security threat requiring urgent investigation.

The delegation also discussed recent MHA directives on detecting illegal immigrants within a 30-day timeframe and stressed the need for proper mechanisms and safeguards during implementation.

MHA officials assured the delegation that all points raised are under serious consideration and will be forwarded to appropriate authorities for action. Outcomes and follow-up steps are expected to unfold in the coming days.

The delegation will return to Imphal on July 2 and plans to brief the media and public on the meeting’s outcomes.