The Governor of Manipur has declared a seven-day State Mourning from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, as a mark of respect to the late Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.

During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the state, and all official entertainment activities will be suspended.

The state joins the nation in paying homage to the departed leader, whose contributions to the country’s development and governance remain deeply revered.

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was widely recognized for his visionary leadership and economic reforms. His passing marks the end of an era, and his legacy continues to inspire millions.



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