The contentious issue of seven new districts in Manipur remains unresolved after today's high-level tripartite talks in Senapati, though officials agreed to continue discussions in April 2025.

According to official statements, the Manipur government will present a fresh proposal addressing the United Naga Council's demand to roll back district creation at the next meeting. The UNC has consistently opposed the state's 2016 decision to carve out new administrative units.

"The discussions focused on the creation of 7 new districts by the Government of Manipur vide Notification No (16/20) / 2016 - dated 8 December, 2016 and UNC's demand for roll back," the official statement noted.

Ministry of Home Affairs Adviser for Northeast AK Mishra represented the central government at the talks, while Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh led the state delegation. A 12-member team from the UNC, headed by its president, presented the Naga perspective.

The dispute stems from the Manipur government's December 2016 decision to create new districts, which the UNC claims altered traditional Naga territories without consultation. The council has maintained this position through multiple rounds of negotiations over the past eight years.

The next round of talks is scheduled for April 2025, where state officials are expected to present their proposal for resolving the long-standing administrative boundary dispute.