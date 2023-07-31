As Manipur grapples with a crisis involving internet shutdowns, rumor-mongering, and the future of students' careers at stake, political leaders from various parties have joined hands to address the urgent situation in the state. Rajya Sabha MP (RJD) Manoj Kumar Jha on July 31 emphasized that Manipur doesn't need political agendas but rather immediate relief, stating, "Students' careers are at stake, and we must put an end to the prevailing uncertainties."

"Manipur doesn't need political agendas, it needs 'Malham'... Students' career is at stake, internet shutdown and rumour-mongering are prevailing...In the meeting, we will put across our concerns and then the proceedings will be done," Manoj Kumar Jha stated.

In response to the pressing concerns in Manipur, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary proposed the formation of an all-party delegation to visit the state and analyze the ground realities. He expressed the willingness to discuss not only Manipur's issues but also matters related to Bihar and West Bengal. Stressing on the urgency of the no-confidence motion, Chowdhary asserted that Parliament should prioritize discussions on it.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore highlighted the need for accountability and transparency from the government. "There is going to be a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. party leaders where the delegation that visited Manipur will brief the current situation. Despite the no-confidence motion, PM Modi's reluctance to address Parliament is a concern," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Phulodevi Netam expressed concern over the dire conditions faced by people in relief camps, citing the lack of proper arrangements for food, bathrooms, and toilets. She shed light on the plight of families who lost their homes due to arson and are now struggling to access basic necessities, including medicines for children.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, representing the I.N.D.I.A alliance, affirmed their commitment to supporting the people of Manipur. "The I.N.D.I.A. bloc has come together to wipe off the tears of the people of Manipur. Today, our MPs who visited Manipur will present the ground realities in the meeting. Following the discussion, we will reveal our next course of action concerning Manipur," Chadha stated.

The meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, took place at the Congress Parliamentary Party CPP office. The leaders aimed to strategize and collectively address the pressing issues concerning Manipur and its people.