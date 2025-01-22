An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Pherzawl district in Manipur on January 22, 2025, at 8:57 PM IST.

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometres, with its epicentre located at 24.61°N latitude and 93.14°E longitude.

The tremors were felt across parts of Manipur, though no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been received.



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Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have urged residents to remain calm while taking necessary precautions.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines in the event of aftershocks.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.