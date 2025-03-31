Manipur security forces launched a series of operation on March 29 and 30, arresting eight individuals, inclduing two militants belonging to the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group).

On March 30, security personnel arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) - Lamyanba Khuman faction. The individual, identified as Thoidam Suresh Singh (34), was arrested from Ningsingkhul, Jiribam.

In another operation launched on March 29, security forces arrested Salam Malemnganba Singh (23), an active cadre of KCP (PWG). He was held from a field on the eastern side of Tiddim Road at near Upoki Village, Bishnupur district. One mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, on March 29, the district police arrested six drug traffickers, in connection with a case registered at Kangpokpi police station. The arrested individuals were identified as Khaikahao Kipgen (40); Letgoumang Touthang (33); Aabi Baral (28); Jitten Kharka (22); L H Ranirou (42); and Leah Chao (44).

The police also seized 174 soap cases of suspected brown sugar in connection with the case, along with a four-wheeler.