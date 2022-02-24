Churachandpur: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in the Churachandpur district of the state on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister had lunch at a party worker's home during election campaigning in the district with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of state Chief Minister N Biren Singh. During his day-long visit to the poll-bound state of Manipur, Shah spoke at a public meeting, hailing the incumbent Chief Minister's work and criticising the state's previous governments.

"During the dark days of the Congress rule, the state was plagued by militancy, corruption and internal party fighting. In the last five years, Manipur has had a stable government under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh," Shah stated.

This was Shah's first visit to Manipur after the dates for the Assembly elections were announced in January this year. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the north-eastern state on Tuesday and addressed public rallies in Imphal.