Manipur Elections 2022: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Churachandpur
Churachandpur: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in the Churachandpur district of the state on Wednesday.
"During the dark days of the Congress rule, the state was plagued by militancy, corruption and internal party fighting. In the last five years, Manipur has had a stable government under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh," Shah stated.
This was Shah's first visit to Manipur after the dates for the Assembly elections were announced in January this year. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the north-eastern state on Tuesday and addressed public rallies in Imphal.
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