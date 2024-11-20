Manipur Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including VSATs and VPNs, across several districts. Initially imposed for two days from November 18, 2024, the suspension affects Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur districts.



Exemptions were granted only for government offices and specific cases approved by the State Government.

After a detailed review of the situation, authorities have decided to extend the internet suspension for an additional three days, effective from 5:15 PM on November 20, 2024, until 5:15 PM on November 23, 2024. The order, issued under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, aims to maintain public safety and prevent further escalations.

The decision was made as an ex-parte measure given the urgency of the circumstances. Officials have warned that violations of the directive will attract strict legal action. Public notices regarding the extension have been disseminated through press and electronic media to ensure awareness.

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