Imphal West and Kangpokpi district police, along with army units under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 57 Mountain Division, are conducting extensive operations to locate Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a 56-year-old resident of Gosaipur, Udarbond, Cachar District, Assam, currently residing in Loitang Khunou, Imphal West. Singh was reported missing on November 25, 2024, from the Leimakhong area.

Security forces have launched rigorous physical search operations in Leimakhong and its surrounding regions, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to trace the missing individual. The search is being conducted in both the vulnerable hill and valley districts, with area domination operations underway to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Joint operations have also been carried out in Mongbung Meitei, Mongbung Kuki, Balijuri, Kashimpur, and Jarolpokpi under Jiribam Police Station. Additionally, the search extends to Jakuradhor Part I & II and Harinagar areas under Borobekra Police Station in Jiribam District. The efforts reflect the dedication of security forces to resolve this case as operations continue unabated.

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