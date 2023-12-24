The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH) on December 24 asserted that the failure to launch the MST bus service signifies a tangible and emotional separation between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur. Paojalal Hangshing, Information and Publicity Secretary of KISH, emphasized that the inability to initiate the bus service is more than just a logistical setback; it symbolizes a profound disconnect between the two ethnic groups.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills expressed gratitude to responsible-minded Meiteis who refrained from crossing the buffer zone during this tumultuous period. Despite the Manipur home department's puzzling notice to reopen highways that were never closed, the Kuki-Zo community appreciated the restraint shown by their Meitei counterparts.

Hangshing stated, "Numerous Meiteis who ventured into Kuki-Zo areas were safely escorted back on humanitarian grounds. However, the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3 continues, with Meiteis targeting Kuki-Zo communities regardless of age or gender. The fear for their lives, not the closure of roads, prevents Kuki-Zo from entering Meitei-dominated areas."

He urged the state government to recognize that separate administration for the Kuki-Zo is the only viable path to lasting peace, dismissing the idea of opening a highway as a mere distraction.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills cautioned Meiteis to navigate carefully through the state government's attempts to project control while the reality on the ground remains volatile. They wished everyone a joyous and merry Christmas amid the challenging circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes, extended Christmas greetings to the global Kuki-Zo community. Ch. Ajang Khongsai, President of KIM, reflected on the ongoing hardships faced by the Kuki-Zo people, expressing hopes that the spirit of Christmas would bring peace, happiness, and hope.

"May Christmas remind us of the values that bind us together as a community — love, compassion, and unity. May the light of Christmas illuminate our hearts with unwavering hope for a better tomorrow," Khongsai said with wishes for courage, strength and resilience during the festive season.