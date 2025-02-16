The Manipur police, on February 15, launched a slew of operations leading to the arrest of five active militants from different proscribed groups.

Four active members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - PWG group) wese arrested from Huikap Village near Oil Pump, Andro-PS, Imphal East district.

The four arrested, identified as Chaphamayum Sunder Singh (39), Nongthombam Boinao Meitei (48), Leichongbam Ibesana Devi (26) and Maibam Tony Chanu (23), were arrested for involvement in extortion of money and transportation of arms and ammunitions.



The following items were seized from their possession:

i. 2 nos. of 9 mm Pistol with two magazines,

ii. 10 nos. of 9 mm live ammunitions,

iii. 1 no. of .32 live ammunitions

iv. Some incriminating documents and booklets,

v. 7 nos. of mobile phones,

vi. 1 Sling Bag and

vii. 2 nos. of ID Card.

In another operation on the same day, the Bishnupur District Police arrested one active cadre of PREPAK (PRO) for involvement in extortion and other illegal activities.

The individual, identified as Yumlembam Arunkumar Singh (36), was held from Okshongbung Maning Leikai under Moirang-PS, Bishnupur district.



The following items were seized from his possession: One mobile Phone with an Airtel SIM and an Aadhaar card.