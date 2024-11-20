Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination drills across the vulnerable hill and valley districts of Manipur to maintain peace and order in the region.

Essential vehicular movement along National Highways 37 and 2 was closely monitored, ensuring the safe transit of 121 and 261 vehicles carrying critical supplies. To safeguard these routes, security convoys were deployed on sensitive stretches, with strict measures in place to counter potential threats at vulnerable locations.

As part of enhanced security efforts, a total of 104 Nakas and checkpoints have been established across the state, covering both hill and valley areas. These measures led to the detention of five individuals for violations in various districts.

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