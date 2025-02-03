The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, along with other security forces, seized a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and war-related supplies across multiple districts in Manipur. The operations targeted known hideouts and were based on precise intelligence about weapons storage.

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, on January 26, recovered a variety of weapons and war materials from Kangpokpi district, including rifles, a sniper rifle, a pistol, improvised mortars, grenades, and ammunition.

Later the same day, forces apprehended a Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) cadre in Thoubal district, seizing ammunition.

The following operation, launched on January 28, in Churachandpur district, resulted in the recovery of six long-range rockets, a launcher stand, a homemade mortar, and additional war supplies.

Another operation in Kakching district on January 30, yielded a 9mm rifle, a pistol, grenades, and more ammunition.

The weapons, along with the apprehended individual, have been handed over to the Manipur Police. These operations underline the strong cooperation between military and law enforcement agencies in securing the region.