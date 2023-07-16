A fresh incident of violence erupted in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on July 16 after exchange of fire was reported from both sides, according to sources.

One person has been reported dead in the ensuing gun fight between armed miscreants.

The deceased identified as Jangkholun (34) was a village volunteer of Thangbuh village of Saitu constituency under Kangpokpi district.

His body was later brought to Churachandpur District Hospital.

Earlier, a woman in her 50s was allegedly shot dead by armed miscreants and face disfigured in the state’s Imphal East district.

The Manipur Police carried out a search operation and raided several houses following which four accused were arrested for killing the woman.

A mob later burnt down the houses of the accused.

Also read : Manipur: Fresh firing reported in Imphal West-Kangpokpi border area, one dead besides casualties on both sides