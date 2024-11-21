The Joint Action Committee (JAC), representing the families of the eight Meitei victims in Jiribam, including six women and children killed in captivity, has reached an agreement with the Government of Manipur (GOM).

The families have decided to accept the bodies and conduct the last rites on Friday following key assurances from Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Key Agreement Points:

NIA Investigation: The Government of Manipur (GOM) has assured the JAC that the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a comprehensive investigation into the brutal killings.

Last Rites Arranged: The victims' families will take custody of the bodies and proceed with the final rituals, marking a significant step towards closure for the grieving families.

Commitment to Justice: The JAC and GOM’s agreement reflects a commitment to address the underlying issues and ensure justice for the victims.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Meitei Alliance seeks UN intervention over Jiribam killings

The killings, which included women and children held in captivity, have sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice across Manipur.

The JAC, formed to represent the victims' families, initially refused to take custody of the bodies, demanding concrete actions from the government.

This resolution, while a step forward, underscores the need for lasting peace and accountability in the region. The government’s promise to involve the NIA is seen as a crucial move towards ensuring a transparent and thorough investigation.

The final rites, scheduled for Friday, are expected to be attended by community members and supporters who have rallied behind the victims' families in their pursuit of justice.



The bodies of the six persons, who went missing from Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11, were found in Jiri River in Jiribam and Barak River in Assam's Cachar over the last few days.



They were brought to SMCH in a "highly decomposed state" for autopsy.



"The autopsy of all the six bodies has been done in SMCH. Doctors concerned have also prepared the reports," a source privy to the development told PTI.



Initially, the bodies of a woman and two children were found floating in the Jiri river in Jiribam and were brought to SMCH on November 15.



Two more bodies of a woman and a child were found floating in the Barak river on November 17 morning in the Cachar district.



The final body was discovered floating in the Barak river in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, following which its autopsy was conducted at SMCH.



The six persons, including three women and children each from the Meitei community, went missing from a relief camp in Jiribam's Borobekra area and were allegedly abducted by Kuki-Zo militants.