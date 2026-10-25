The Manipur government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the state's territorial integrity, dismissing reports about the proposed formation of a territorial council as “baseless and fabricated”.

The clarification came after Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro, retired Lieutenant General R P Kalita and former Intelligence Bureau Special Director A K Mishra met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Mantripukhri on Thursday.

According to the state government, the meeting focused on restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur and promoting reconciliation among communities to secure a peaceful future for the state.

The government said no proposals contrary to the aspirations and interests of the people of Manipur or the state were discussed during the interaction.

Rejecting reports about the formation of a territorial council, the government described the claims as baseless and fabricated. It reiterated that both the Centre and the BJP-led state government had consistently maintained their commitment to safeguarding Manipur's territorial integrity.

“The BJP-led government will protect the territorial integrity of Manipur at any cost,” the government said.

The statement comes amid continuing efforts to restore peace and rebuild trust among communities in Manipur, where reconciliation and the protection of the state's territorial boundaries remain key issues for the government.