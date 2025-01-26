In a significant move to tackle extortion-related activities and ensure public safety, the Government of Manipur has established a dedicated Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department. The newly formed cell includes representatives from the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Assam Rifles/Army. Citizens can reach the cell via a toll-free number, 1800 202 3326, which will remain operational round-the-clock.

The initiative is designed to create a swift and effective mechanism to address demands and extortion threats, safeguarding the well-being of citizens across the state.

Reports have highlighted an alarming trend of unlawful organizations issuing threats to individuals, including government officials, through calls, messages, or letters demanding extortion. The state government recognizes the detrimental impact these activities have on law and order.

The public, including government officials, are urged to promptly report any threats or extortion demands to the Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell. Upon receiving a complaint, the cell will work in coordination with local police stations to take necessary action. Additionally, citizens are advised to exercise caution and avoid visiting locations deemed unsafe.

The government of Manipur has called for the full cooperation of its citizens in the fight against extortion, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a secure environment free from coercion and intimidation.