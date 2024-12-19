Manipur state authorities have launched an investigation into a potentially fictitious organisation calling itself the "Kuki-Zo Council," warning that no such registered entity exists within the state's records. "The origin and authenticity of this group are highly questionable," an official press release stated.

State officials revealed that the group's claims of operating from "Lamka" headquarters raised immediate red flags, as no such district exists in Manipur. The development comes amid heightened security concerns in India's northeastern region.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated proceedings to file a First Information Report (FIR) to investigate the group's origins and intentions.

The situation has prompted swift action from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has reinstated the Protected Area Regime across Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. Under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, visitors from abroad must now obtain Protected Area Permits (PAP), enabling stricter monitoring of cross-border movement.

State authorities have issued an advisory to media organisations, urging them to exercise caution when publishing statements from unverified sources. The government has also appealed to central agencies to disregard communications from unauthorised groups.

The government has established a dedicated helpline for citizens to verify information about registered organisations and report suspicious activities. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as investigations proceed.