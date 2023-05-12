Internet services in the state have been again suspended amid tensions over the state on May 12.

Further, the order is issued to prevent any disturbances to the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur and shall be in force for another 5(five) days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational.

In a notification, the state government stated that the Director General of Police, Manipur reported that there are still reports of incidents like fighting amongst volunteers/youths of major communities residing in the State with reports of arson of houses and premises.

Further, there has been also apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur.

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And whereas, to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on mobile phone and SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities.