The Manipur government has announced its intention to declare the Kuki militants responsible for the tragic killings of six innocent women and children in Jiribam as an 'unlawful organisation' within the next seven days. This resolution was part of a series of decisions taken during a high-level meeting held on November 18, 2024, by the state's ruling MLAs at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal.

In the meeting, the legislators unanimously condemned the attack and demanded swift justice for the victims. Chief Minister Singh assured the assembly that the state government would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice. A major resolution passed during the meeting called for the imposition of legal measures against the group involved, labeling them an "unlawful organization." This move is expected to pave the way for further legal actions, including the possibility of freezing assets and banning activities associated with the militant group.

The resolution also proposed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) take over the investigation into the Jiribam killings. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that a central agency would be able to conduct an impartial inquiry and provide clarity on the motives behind the attack, which has fueled tensions in the region.

Further resolutions included calls for the intensification of security operations against militant groups, especially those targeting public representatives, government officials, and ordinary civilians. The legislators expressed deep concerns about the rise in violence, citing recent attacks on public figures and their properties. They urged the government to ensure that law enforcement agencies take swift and decisive action to curb these incidents.

The meeting also reflected on the growing concerns over the law-and-order situation in the state. In particular, the rise of militia groups and violent factions has led to an erosion of peace, creating an atmosphere of fear among communities. The resolution emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between the government and local communities to ensure long-term stability.

While the resolution to label the militant group as an "unlawful organization" was the focal point of the discussions, the meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening community-led peace initiatives, which have shown promise in mitigating violence in some areas. Legislators reiterated the need for all stakeholders to come together to resolve the crisis and prevent further bloodshed.

Out of the 38 legislators invited, 27 were present for the crucial meeting, while 11 were absent. Of those absent, six had submitted medical certificates for their absence, while five failed to offer any explanation for not attending. The absence of these legislators raised concerns, particularly at a time when the state is grappling with such a critical issue.

Earlier, on November 16, the State Cabinet condemned the killings of civilians in Jiribam and Bishnupur, highlighting how ongoing peace talks with Hmar, Thadou, and Rongmei Naga communities were disrupted by vested interests. The Cabinet applauded the CRPF for neutralizing militants during an attack on Borobekera police station, averting further casualties.

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