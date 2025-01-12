Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla met with senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials and held discussions regarding the situation in the violence-hit state, an official statement said.

The governor met Raja Srivastava, special DG, CRPF North East Zone, and two other senior officers who briefed the governor on the deployment and operational activities of the CRPF in the region.

The governor also held a separate meeting with representatives of the All Manipur Bar Association, who had called on him and apprised him about various challenges and concerns arising from the current situation in the state.

The governor assured them of extending all possible help, the statement added.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 3 last year.