Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla made his first major outreach to communities affected by ongoing ethnic tensions, visiting relief camps and meeting displaced residents in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Tuesday.

At the Sadhbhavna Mandap camp in Churachandpur, displaced residents shared their struggles with the Governor, who promised government support. "The Governor patiently heard the grievances faced by the IDPs and assured to extend support to them," according to the official release.

The visit comes amid the continuing displacement of thousands of people due to ethnic violence that erupted in the northeastern state last year. Governor Bhalla also met with civil society organizations in Churachandpur, urging their leaders to "work collaboratively with the administration in peace-building efforts."

Beyond humanitarian outreach, the Governor focused on education during his tour, inaugurating an IT centre at Churachandpur College and engaging with students there.

Later in the day, Bhalla visited the Chingnu Thangjing Guest House relief camp in Moirang, Bishnupur District, where he distributed relief materials and spoke with internally displaced persons about their situation.