The Government of Manipur has expressed deep concern over the illegal circulation of arms and ammunition looted from various sources, including state armouries.

These unlawfully possessed weapons pose a significant threat to the safety and security of society. In response to this pressing issue, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has made an urgent appeal for their immediate surrender.

In an official statement, the Governor emphasized the hardships endured by the people of Manipur, both in the Valley and Hills, over the past 20 months due to prolonged unrest affecting peace and communal harmony. He stressed that in the interest of restoring normalcy and enabling citizens to resume their daily activities, all communities must work towards cessation of hostilities and maintaining law and order.

Governor Bhalla has called upon all individuals, particularly the youth, to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp within the next seven days, effective immediately.



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He assured that no punitive action would be taken against those who comply within this period. However, he warned that strict action would follow against anyone found in possession of illegal arms beyond the deadline.

"Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace," stated the Governor.

The Manipur government remains committed to resolving the crisis peacefully and safeguarding the future of its youth. He urged all communities to come forward in solidarity, rebuild trust, and work together for a brighter future.

The call for surrender marks a crucial effort in restoring stability in Manipur and fostering an environment of peace and security. The response from the people in the coming days will determine the success of this initiative.