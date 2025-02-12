Two hand grenades were discovered near former MLA Bijoy Koijam's residence in Imphal West district on the morning of February 12, according to the police.

The grenades were left near the residence by unidentified miscreants.

Family members discovered one grenade lying on the ground near the gate and informed the police.

During a search of the area, the police found another one.

Police said that the grenades were later taken to a safe place at a dumping site at Lango and detonated.

The police have registered a case in this connection and investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (With PTI inputs)